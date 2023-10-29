Asio Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $775.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $825.89 and its 200 day moving average is $781.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $900.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $28,691,391. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

