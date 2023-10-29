Asio Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE IR opened at $59.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $70.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.