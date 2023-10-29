Asio Capital LLC Has $10.40 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 286.4% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 105.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $412.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.31 and a one year high of $461.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $437.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

