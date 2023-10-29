Asio Capital LLC Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Asio Capital LLC cut its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Crocs makes up 1.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CROX. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Crocs by 412.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,893,000 after acquiring an additional 903,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crocs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Crocs by 278.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,423,000 after purchasing an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $64,644,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CROX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Crocs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

Crocs Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $85.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average is $106.69.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $501,985.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,557,702.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.62 per share, with a total value of $198,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,652.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,702.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,990 shares of company stock valued at $598,353. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

