Asio Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,391 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 47.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.87.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $473.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.41.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

