Asio Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Target by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock opened at $107.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.20. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

