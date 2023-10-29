Asio Capital LLC Sells 190 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Asio Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor accounts for approximately 1.7% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $94,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $60,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DECK stock opened at $576.37 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $326.10 and a 1-year high of $585.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $517.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.36.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

