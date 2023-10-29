Asio Capital LLC Sells 28,460 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Asio Capital LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,460 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

