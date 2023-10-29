Asio Capital LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

