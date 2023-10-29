Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Assertio from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Assertio from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Assertio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASRT

Assertio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $120.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. Assertio has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.01.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Assertio had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 58.15%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assertio will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sam Schlessinger sold 45,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $137,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William Mckee sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $69,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,769.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sam Schlessinger sold 45,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $137,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,810 shares of company stock worth $1,111,332. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,829 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.