Asset Management Advisors LLC Buys 30,475 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Asset Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 4.7% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,181,217,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.76.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

