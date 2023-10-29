Asset Management Advisors LLC Buys 925 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Asset Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial comprises about 3.9% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Ally Financial worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

