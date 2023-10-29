Asset Management Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 6.3% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,057 shares of company stock valued at $15,261,707. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

