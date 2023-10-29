Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 391,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,672 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,552,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

