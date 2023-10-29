Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average of $81.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

