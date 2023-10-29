Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.1% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE CAT opened at $238.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.86 and a 200-day moving average of $250.44. The company has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

