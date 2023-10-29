Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $3.25 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,408 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.5% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 92,802 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $179.69 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $139.52 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.77 and its 200 day moving average is $209.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

