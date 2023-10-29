Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $689,000 Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,804.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.