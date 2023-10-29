Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,269 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $100.99 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $276.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

