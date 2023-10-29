Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 340 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

