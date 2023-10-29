Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 437,006 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,006 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $77,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,817,000 after buying an additional 669,847 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 672,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 342,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1336 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

