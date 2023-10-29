Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 658 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 10.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 834,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,376,000 after acquiring an additional 78,269 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mastercard by 145.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,164,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 184,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.83.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $364.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.09 and a 200-day moving average of $389.70. The firm has a market cap of $343.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $308.60 and a 1-year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

