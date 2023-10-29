Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $159.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

