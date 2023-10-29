Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.8 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $158.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.99 and a 200 day moving average of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,509 shares of company stock worth $17,247,985 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

