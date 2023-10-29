Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,417 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $37,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SCHD stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

