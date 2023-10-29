Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,283 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $20,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

