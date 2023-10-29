Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $19,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth $86,000.

ONEQ stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

