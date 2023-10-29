Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $47.54 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $47,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285,599 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,224.7% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,059,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853,173 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $242,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,339,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period.

BNDX opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

