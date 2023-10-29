Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 14,372 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $170.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.