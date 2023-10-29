Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 52,268 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,268 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $25,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

