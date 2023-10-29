Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,241 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.5% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $34,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.9 %

META opened at $296.73 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.22. The company has a market cap of $763.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

