Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 27,303 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,303 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $17,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,432 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 577,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,874,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

