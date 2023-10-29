Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,181 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $18,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,213,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,719,000 after acquiring an additional 92,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,614,000 after acquiring an additional 598,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,989,000 after acquiring an additional 44,168 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $51.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

