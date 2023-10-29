AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12, RTT News reports. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AN opened at $130.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.33. AutoNation has a one year low of $99.72 and a one year high of $182.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoNation news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $1,579,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,271 shares of company stock worth $4,977,659. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in AutoNation by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in AutoNation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

