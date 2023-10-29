Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.14.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE AGR opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Several research firms have commented on AGR. Mizuho cut their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avangrid

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 21.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 282.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avangrid

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.