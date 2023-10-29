Avantax (AVTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. Avantax has set its FY23 guidance at $1.22-1.30 EPS.
Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.91 million. Avantax had a net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. On average, analysts expect Avantax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Avantax Stock Performance
Shares of Avantax stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Avantax has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $947.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantax
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantax in the second quarter valued at about $569,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Avantax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Avantax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantax in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avantax Company Profile
Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.
