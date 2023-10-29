Avantax (AVTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. Avantax has set its FY23 guidance at $1.22-1.30 EPS.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.91 million. Avantax had a net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. On average, analysts expect Avantax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avantax alerts:

Avantax Stock Performance

Shares of Avantax stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Avantax has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $947.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AVTA shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Avantax from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Avantax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. William Blair lowered Avantax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Avantax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantax

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantax in the second quarter valued at about $569,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Avantax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Avantax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantax in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.