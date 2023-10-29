Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25, Yahoo Finance reports. Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Avantor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.02-$1.06 EPS.

Avantor Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. Avantor has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. William Blair cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,676,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,604,000 after buying an additional 372,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avantor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,723,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,129,000 after buying an additional 292,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

