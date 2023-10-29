Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $229.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.69 and a 200 day moving average of $247.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.