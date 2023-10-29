Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $328,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

