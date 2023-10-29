Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $228.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.19 and its 200 day moving average is $245.54. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $151.34 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

