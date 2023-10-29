Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,125,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,149,322,000 after purchasing an additional 288,852 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BHP Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,705,000 after purchasing an additional 185,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BHP Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares during the period.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.8 %

BHP stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.