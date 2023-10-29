Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 36.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Allstate by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 19.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.19. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

