Axcella Health (AXLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, October 30th.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.25). On average, analysts expect Axcella Health to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axcella Health Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.92. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axcella Health Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Axcella Health by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 24.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axcella Health by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 28,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases using endogenous metabolic modulators. Its product pipeline includes AXA1125 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for long COVID therapy for patients, as well as Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence.

