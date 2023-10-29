Axcella Health (AXLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, October 30th.
Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.25). On average, analysts expect Axcella Health to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Axcella Health Stock Down 9.1 %
Shares of AXLA stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.92. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.
Axcella Health Company Profile
Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases using endogenous metabolic modulators. Its product pipeline includes AXA1125 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for long COVID therapy for patients, as well as Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence.
