Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

BANC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Banc of California from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Banc of California Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE BANC opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $621.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Banc of California by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Banc of California by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

