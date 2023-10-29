Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 59,057 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,057 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.12% of Evergy worth $16,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Evergy by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 673,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,344,000 after buying an additional 140,965 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Evergy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Evergy by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 218,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 88,185 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 127,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 45,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 99,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Barclays started coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $65.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

