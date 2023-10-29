Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 105,580 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 518.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 105,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $15,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 59,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,935.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,175,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,040 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 218.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 253,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 173,784 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $102.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.91. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. TheStreet cut Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

