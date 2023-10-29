Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 1,785 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of Cummins worth $24,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,070,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:CMI opened at $215.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.42 and a 200-day moving average of $232.87.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
