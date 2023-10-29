Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 49,795 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 785.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of IDEX worth $12,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 90.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 910.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEX opened at $190.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.11. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.85 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

