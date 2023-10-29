Bank of Nova Scotia Has $12.70 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,769 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,224.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,585 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. HSBC started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fortinet from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $56.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

