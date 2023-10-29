Bank of Nova Scotia Has $13.92 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,038 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,464 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in Halliburton by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,285.2% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 142,532 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,355 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.